Watch: England players feeling the heat in Qatar

England football team have released a video on social media of players drenched in sweat after a practice session at Al Wakrah sports complex for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

In the video, young midfielder Jude Bellingham, Striker Callum Wilson and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexandar Arnold are seen drenched in sweat and going to an air cooler to cool off. The video was captioned cooling off.

“I knew it was going to be hot,” England goalkeeper Ramsdale said. “I’ve been to Dubai on numerous occasions for football or on holiday, so I knew it was going to be hot, but I think adapting to it quick will be the difficult thing.”

“Obviously for us, it’s normally going into Christmas, dark nights and dark mornings, so how quickly we can adapt to the weather is crucial for us.” Ramsdale added

Gareth Southgate’s men will take on Iran in their opening World Cup fixture. England is in Group B alongside Iran, USA and Wales.

Group B is the only group which has all four teams ranked below 20 in FIFA rankings. England is placed in fifth followed by the USA, Wales and Iran at 16th, 19th and 20th respectively.

However, England the tournament as hot favourites alongside Brazil and France.

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi said speaking in an interview “If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen.”