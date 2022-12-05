scorecardresearch
Watch: England squad receive warm welcome to basecamp at World Cup

Players celebrating their victory after their 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round Of 16 at Al Bayt stadium. England will face holders France on Sunday in the quarter-finals

England team players celebrating with the fans after their famous Round Of 16 win over Sengal.(Twitter)

England football team has released a video on social media of their squad receiving a warm welcome to basecamp at after their 3-0 win over Senegal in the Round Of 16 at Al Bayt stadium in Qatar.

The video was captioned as “What a welcome back at basecamp!” in which Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker were seen celebrating with the fans.

England qualifies for the quarterfinals of the World cup after their win. In their comprehensive victory veteran, Jordan Henderson opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

Harry Kane doubled the lead before half-time and young sensation Bukayo Saka rounded off with a goal in the 57th minute.

England under Gareth Southgate reached the final of the Euros last year only to lose on penalties against Italy. The side has also reached the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup in which they lost to Croatia.

Elsewhere defending champions France have thumped a 3-1 victory over Poland. Kylian Mbappee scored a brace and Oliver Giroud chipped in with a goal. Robert Lewandoski took a late penalty to avoid a clean sheet for the French.

Favourites England will face holders France on Sunday in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 12:15:49 pm
