Watch: Emiliano Martinez returns to Aston Villa after FIFA World Cup glory

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returned to club duties on Friday at Aston Villa following his World Cup triumph.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.

He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game.

He is now reportedly set for talks with club boss Unai Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his ’emotions’ in the future.

Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez starred in Argentina’s world cup triumph, winning the Golden Glove, and has said that Leo Messi thanked him “for giving him the world cup”.

But Fichajes claims that Martinez might be up in the January transfer window. They claim that Emery is unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, has been named as potential replacement.

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.