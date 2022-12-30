scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Watch: Emiliano Martinez returns to Aston Villa after FIFA World Cup glory

Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the excessive tone of his celebrations

Emiliano MartinezEmiliano Martinez. (AP)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez returned to club duties on Friday at Aston Villa following his World Cup triumph.

Martinez, who had an extended time off after leading the La Albiceleste to a third World Cup title has been in the news and faced criticism for the excessive tone of his celebrations.

He carried a doll with Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game.

He is now reportedly set for talks with club boss Unai Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his ’emotions’ in the future.

Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Aston Villa’s manager Unai Emery is ‘desperate’ to sell Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Martinez starred in Argentina’s world cup triumph, winning the Golden Glove, and has said that Leo Messi thanked him “for giving him the world cup”.

But Fichajes claims that Martinez might be up in the January transfer window. They claim that Emery is unimpressed with his temperament and wants him out. Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou, who also starred at the World Cup, has been named as potential replacement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny

“The break between the two is complete and the former Villarreal coach is pulling all possible strings so that the goalkeeper’s departure from the Argentina team is complete,” reported Fichajes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:38 IST
Next Story

Over 12,000 missing persons reunited with their families in Haryana this year

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 30: Latest News
close