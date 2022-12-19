scorecardresearch
Watch: Emiliano Martinez makes lewd gesture with the Golden Glove award

Emiliano Martinez made a huge late save before another big one in the shootout.

Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez gestures after receiving the the golden glove award for the best goalkeeper. (AP)

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez caused a stir with his celebrations after winning the Golden Glove award.

Having just starred in the penalty shootout, Aston Villa’s goalkeeper held his Golden Glove trophy to his groin on the presentation podium. He raised eyebrows with Qatari officials standing nearby after he placed the trophy, a giant gold hand, to his groin before emphatically waving it up above his head during the post-match celebrations.

Martinez made a huge save in the final moments of extra-time to take the game to spot-kicks and then proceeded to make the difference in the shootout.

In a tense penalty shootout, Martinez was once again the hero for Argentina. Following on from his remarkable exploits in the quarter-final victory over Netherlands, the Aston Villa shot-stopper denied Kingsley Coman before his mind games had the desired affect on young midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who dragged his spot-kick wide.

Martinez is an imposing 6-foot-4 goalkeeper with a personality to match his stature. The 30-year-old Aston Villa keeper made key saves in Argentina’s shootout win over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals and in last year’s Copa America semifinals.

