Watch: Ecuador fans chanting ‘we want beer, we want beer’ during match against Qatar

The Ecuador supporters on Sunday made their disdain for the World Cup stadium beer ban clear with the chant of “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza (we want beer, we want beer)” during their 2-0 win over hosts Qatar.

The first half was winding down when a chant came from a large section of vocal, yellow-clad Ecuador fans: “We want beer.”

It was a humorous intervention two days after Qatar decided to ban beer sales at the stadiums during the World Cup. It was a late change by the conservative Islamic nation where access to alcohol is strictly limited. Only alcohol-free Bud Zero was sold at the game.

La hinchada #ECU ya tiene el primer hit del #FIFAWorldCup : “Queremos cerveza, queremos cerveza” pic.twitter.com/Pk91fYLug5 — Javier Lanza (@javierlanza) November 20, 2022

Budweiser Brazil took a cheeky dig on the hosts and tweeted: “a voz do povo é a voz de Deus! pra quem não está no estádio vem de cuponzinho! (The voice of the people is the voice of God! For those who aren’t at the stadium)”

a voz do povo é a voz de Deus! pra quem não está no estádio vem de cuponzinho! 🍺❤️‍🔥 #BebaComModeração #CopacomBud https://t.co/Ndv52boFjv — Budweiser Brasil (@Budweiser_Br) November 20, 2022

Despite having Budweiser as their main sponsor, FIFA released a statement confirming the alcohol ban in stadiums.

“Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022- stadium perimeters,” the statement read.

The sale of alcohol is strictly controlled in Qatar, a conservative Muslim nation, but organisers had promised it would be available in match venues and in fan zones – and that it would also be reasonably priced.

Ecuador captain Enner Valencia scored both of his team’s goals in the first half of a one-sided game that wound up being a damage-limitation exercise for Qatar on one of the biggest nights in the nation’s history.