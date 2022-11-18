scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Watch: Dutch national team invite migrant workers to attend their training session

The migrant workers not only attended the trainning session but they also played together with the Dutch team.

The Dutch National Team invited migrant workers to attend their training session. (Screengrab)

The Dutch World Cup squad on Thursday invited migrant workers who helped build the World Cup stadiums to attend their training session and to play football together.

The Royal Dutch Football Association had announced this a week ago before even their final squad was announced.

Migrant labourers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability, London-based rights group Equidem said in a 75-page report released Thursday.

Under heavy international scrutiny, Qatar has enacted a number of labour reforms in recent years that have been praised by Equidem and other rights groups. But advocates say abuses are still widespread and that workers have few avenues for redress.

Qatari officials accuse critics of ignoring the reforms and applying double standards to the first Arab or Muslim nation to host the tournament.

The Netherlands, three times a World Cup runner-up, opens its campaign in Qatar against Senegal on November 21. Van Gaal’s team also plays Ecuador and the host nation in the group stage.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 10:51:36 am
