Watch: Drone flown over Leicester City training session to spy on their methods

Leicester City management was furious after a drone camera was flown over to spy on their training methods and tactics on Thursday ahead of their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

In the video available on social media and on YouTube, the security guard at the club can be seen confronting the man. The Sun quoted the club’s security officer as saying, “The man was insistent he wouldn’t leave. He filmed drills which are supposed to be kept confidential. They’re a key part of team tactics and opponents finding out about them before a game would be a huge problem.”

“After the session the squad discussed it.

“We’ve since been told the club is taking it further as similar things have happened before and to rivals.

“Some footage has already been on YouTube and TikTok. Who knows where else it goes?.”

Previously Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa used drone cameras to spy on Derby County in the second division of English football. Leeds was fined £200,000 by the English Football League(EFL).

EFL said the tactic was illegal and unsporting. Thereafter EFL introduced a law banning the teams from viewing their opponent’s training sessions 72 hours before the match.

Leicester City has lost four out of their last five fixtures and is placed 15th in the table with 17 points. The side is placed one point above the relegation battle.

Brendon Rodgers said ahead of the game when asked about the difference between fighting for European spots and fighting for relegation battle “It is different. It’s very early. We’re halfway through the season and we aim to be much better. We have to stay calm with it. There’s always disappointment. There are a conscientious group will fight and will run. That’s an obligation and the players are ready to do it. If we can add quality and get players, I think we’ll be in a really good position.”

Leicester has been in Europe for the last couple of seasons narrowly missing on a Champions League spot each time.