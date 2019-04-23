Toggle Menu
Watch: ‘Diego Maradona’ documentary teaser released ahead of premiere at Canneshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/watch-diego-maradona-documentary-teaser-released-ahead-of-premiere-at-cannes-5691198/

Watch: ‘Diego Maradona’ documentary teaser released ahead of premiere at Cannes

A documentary on Diego Maradona released their teaser clip on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Napoli fans display a banner in reference to Diego Maradona. (Source: Reuters)

A documentary on Diego Maradona released their teaser clip on Tuesday, ahead of the premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The documentary is based on the life of the Argentinian legend, including the highs and lows of his career at Napoli.

Constructed from more than 500 hours of unseen footage from Maradona’s life, a teaser was released on Tuesday which showed a footage of July 5, 1984 when he signed for Naples for a world record fee.

Produced by the Academy Award and Bafta-winning team behind Senna and Amy, the documentary focuses on a young Maradona playing for Napoli and leading the club to their first ever title. The team had earlier produced the 2015 documentary ‘Ronaldo’, which focused on the life of the Portugal and Juventus superstar.

Diego Maradona will be in cinemas across UK and Ireland from June 14.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Champions League qualification in Arsenal's hands, says Unai Emery
2 Premier League: Old Trafford not a scary venue any more, says Manchester City's Guardiola
3 Manchester City's Raheem Sterling wants harsher punishment to tackle racism