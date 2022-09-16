scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Watch: David Beckham waits 12 hrs in queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

"I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty. A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left," Beckham said.

David Beckham speaks to media after he leaves Westminster Palace paying respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the Lying-in State, in Westminster Hall, London, England, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday Sept. 19. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

English football icon David Beckham caused quite a stir when he arrived to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

The former England captain said to Sky News that he had joined the queue at 2am on Friday morning and had waited for 12 hours in line, with many not recognizing him until the afternoon.

Beckham reportedly took a few selfies with fans, temporarily causing the queue to grind to a halt.

Beckham was spotted donning a black suit and tie plus an added black flat cap. He would have thought that this would keep his identity hidden but it was not to be as fans gathered in flocks beside him and prompted the line to stand still for a while.

After the Queen passed away, Beckham had shared a post on Instagram paying his tribute.

“I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service,” he wrote on Instagram.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family,” the English icon had posted

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 08:34:47 pm
