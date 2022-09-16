Watch: David Beckham waits 12 hrs in queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state

English football icon David Beckham caused quite a stir when he arrived to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state.

The former England captain said to Sky News that he had joined the queue at 2am on Friday morning and had waited for 12 hours in line, with many not recognizing him until the afternoon.

Beckham reportedly took a few selfies with fans, temporarily causing the queue to grind to a halt.

'I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty 'A sad day but it's a day to remember the incredible legacy she left' David Beckham told ITV News' @neilconneryitv he's queued 12 hours to see the Queen Lying in Statehttps://t.co/tMtgIn9Bst pic.twitter.com/vPYR8SObXB — ITV News (@itvnews) September 16, 2022

“I was so lucky I was able to have a few moments in my life to be around Her Majesty. A sad day but it’s a day to remember the incredible legacy she left,” Beckham was quoted by ITV News.

Beckham was spotted donning a black suit and tie plus an added black flat cap. He would have thought that this would keep his identity hidden but it was not to be as fans gathered in flocks beside him and prompted the line to stand still for a while.

David Beckham has joined thousands of people queueing to see the Queen lying in state to celebrate Britain's 'special' Queen. Beckham reportedly took a few selfies with fans, temporarily causing the queue to grind to a halt. Read more here: https://t.co/98u47I72Ug pic.twitter.com/028wgZcFgc — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 16, 2022

After the Queen passed away, Beckham had shared a post on Instagram paying his tribute.

“I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen. What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service,” he wrote on Instagram.

“How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world. How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace. This year she would have known how loved she was. My thoughts and prayers are with our Royal Family,” the English icon had posted