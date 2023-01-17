Watch Ronaldo’s reaction to Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca’s son imitating his iconic ‘Siiuuu’ celebration

Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was impressed by new teammate Anderson Talisca’s son, who expertly mimicked the Portuguese superstar’s signature “Siuu” celebration.

Ever since Ronaldo joined the Al-Nassr clan, his impact on the club as well the teammates has been evident and before his debut for his new side, Ronaldo can be seen spending time with his teammates and their families.

In the latest video that has gone viral on social media, the 37-year-old can be seen laughing at his Al-Nassr teammate’s young son who was imitating his iconic celebration inside the team’s dressing room.

Watch video:

The video was recorded and shared by the kid’s mom. She posted it on Instagram and captioned it, “Thank you, legend. You are an inspiration.”

However, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star has now changed his celebration to ‘peace of mind.’ In his new celebration, Cristiano clasps his hand before his chest, closes his eyes and looks at the sky.

Meanwhile, the new member of the Al-Nassr team is set to make his debut in a friendly match against Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.