Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to a young child shouting ‘Lionel Messi is way better’

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo was again put on a sticky wicket when a young child confronted the Portugal legend telling Lionel Messi is a better player. According to Spanish news outlet Marca, the incident took place after Al Nassr’s game on Friday, in which they beat Al Baten during 15 minutes of injury time.

After scoring two hat-tricks in the previous three games, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to register his name on the scoresheet but his team Al-Nassr made a stunning comeback in the injury time to beat Al-Batin 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League.

After the game, when the 38-year-old left for the locker room following the 3-1 victory and a boy shouted, “Messi is way better.”

Initially, Ronaldo seemingly ignored the child and shouted his displeasure at how the match unfolded. “And that was the easy game,” Ronaldo said.

Some other media outlets also reported that Ronaldo clapped back at the child by telling him to go watch Messi, which is not the case.

Meanwhile, Al-Batin, who are cut away at the bottom of the division and are in the relegation battle took the lead after 17 minutes at Mrsool Park Stadium, after Renzo Lopez’s goal was allowed to stand after a VAR check.