Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Watch: Bruno Fernandes’ ‘cold’ handshake with Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes gave Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo frosty reception at Portugal camp.

Cristiano ROnaldo (left) and Bruno Fernandes at Portugal's National camp. (Screengrabs)

A day after Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the 37-year-old had an awkward interaction with his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal national team camp ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

In a video posted by Selecao Portugal on social media, one can sense the frostiness between the two Manchester United teammates.

Fernandes put an arm on Ronaldo as he walked past him to put his bag down in the locker next to his before trying to turn away to face the rest of the dressing room. Ronaldo offered out his hand first – which Fernandes, after a brief pause accepted. The duo had a brief chat as well before Bruno turned away to greet the other members of the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo had said he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag and that he felt “betrayed.”

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told the Piers Morgan Uncensored TV show. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you.”

Ronaldo also claims there is an attempt to push him out of the club.

That comes despite the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s own desire to leave earlier in the year.

Ten Hag was reluctant to let him go in pre-season, not least because of a lack of viable replacements either within his squad or on the market.

So far, only excerpts have been released and United says it will wait before deciding its next step.

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo,” said the Premier League club. “The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

Portugal are in Group H in the World Cup and will start their campaign against Ghana on November 24 before they face Uruguay, who knocked them out of the 2018 edition, on November 28 and South Korea on December 2.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 09:33:42 am
