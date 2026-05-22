WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after winning first Saudi PL title with brace

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a six-year deadlock for a premier club-level title on Thursday night as he powered Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League championship with a brace in a 4-1 win against Damac FC on the final day of the season.

The victory marked Al Nassr’s first SPL title since 2019, while Ronaldo ended his wait for a major club title since winning the Serie A with Juventus in 2020. The win meant Al Nassr ​finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals ​Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but ⁠were left to settle for second place.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane ​rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a ​header past the goalkeeper. They extended their lead in the 52nd minute ‌when ⁠Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner. Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted ​a penalty in ​the 58th ⁠minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.