WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after winning first Saudi PL title with brace

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a six-year deadlock for a premier club-level title on Thursday night as he powered Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League championship with a brace in a 4-1 win against Damac FC on the final day of the season.
The victory marked Al Nassr’s first SPL title since 2019, while Ronaldo ended his wait for a major club title since winning the Serie A with Juventus in 2020. The win meant Al Nassr finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but were left to settle for second place.
Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a header past the goalkeeper. They extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner. Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.
"THE MOST FAMOUS NO. 7 OF THEM ALL!" 🗣️
Cristiano Ronaldo free kick goal for Al Nassr! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Q5I3GIsVc9
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 21, 2026
Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion five minutes later, curling a sublime free kick into the net to make it 3-1.
The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced on a loose ball after the Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into the top corner.
Teary-eyed, Ronaldo received an overwhelming ovation before he was subbed off towards the end of the match. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar finished the season with 28 goals in 30 appearances.
Cristiano Ronaldo in tears of joy.
What a moment. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ftEJFvLYPr
— TC (@totalcristiano) May 21, 2026
After the trophy presentations, Ronaldo posted a social media video of himself and the team with the notation: “It means so much to us.” It also included the words “Yalla Nassr,” which when translated from Arabic means “Come on, Al Nassr!” and is a popular cheer used by the team’s fans.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner raised his world recoed goal tally to 973 goals and will next be seen in World Cup action next month after being named in Portugal’s 27-man squad for a record sixth time.
(With agency inputs)