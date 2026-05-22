WATCH | Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after winning first Saudi PL title with brace

Cristiano Ronaldo headlined Al Nassr's final match of the Saudi Pro League season, nailing a brace in a 4-1 win over Damac FC to seal the club's first title in seven years.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 22, 2026 08:37 AM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo fired Al Nassr to the SPL title with a brace in a 4-1 win. (Reuters Photo)Cristiano Ronaldo fired Al Nassr to the SPL title with a brace in a 4-1 win. (Reuters Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a six-year deadlock for a premier club-level title on Thursday night as he powered Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League championship with a brace in a 4-1 win against Damac FC on the final day of the season.

The victory marked Al Nassr’s first SPL title since 2019, while Ronaldo ended his wait for a major club title since winning the Serie A with Juventus in 2020. The win meant Al Nassr ​finished on 86 points, two clear of rivals ​Al Hilal, who beat Al Fayha 1-0 but ⁠were left to settle for second place.

Al Nassr broke the deadlock in the 34th minute when Mane ​rose to meet a Joao Felix corner, powering a ​header past the goalkeeper. They extended their lead in the 52nd minute ‌when ⁠Coman weaved past the defence before unleashing a fierce left-footed strike from outside the area into the bottom corner. Damac were handed a lifeline when Morlaye Sylla converted ​a penalty in ​the 58th ⁠minute, but any hopes of a comeback were quickly extinguished.

Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion ​five minutes later, curling a sublime free ​kick into ⁠the net to make it 3-1.
The Portuguese great put the result beyond doubt in the 81st minute. He pounced ⁠on ​a loose ball after the ​Damac defence failed to clear a cross, smashing a powerful shot into ​the top corner.

Teary-eyed, Ronaldo received an overwhelming ovation before he was subbed off towards the end of the match. The 41-year-old Portuguese superstar finished the season with 28 goals in 30 appearances.

After the trophy presentations, Ronaldo posted a social media video of himself and the team with the notation: “It means so much to us.” It also included the words “Yalla Nassr,” which when translated from Arabic means “Come on, Al Nassr!” and is a popular cheer used by the team’s fans.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner raised his world recoed goal tally to 973 goals and will next be seen in World Cup action next month after being named in Portugal’s 27-man squad for a record sixth time.

(With agency inputs)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 22: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments