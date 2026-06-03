WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo teaches his son Mateo his famous ‘Ronaldo Chop’ move

Portugal star forward Cristiano Ronaldo, in a video shared by his partner Georgina Rodríguez, was seen showing his son Mateo his “Ronaldo Chop” move.

The 41-year-old was seen dressed casually, barefoot, and was seen explaining the famous move to his son. It is a move that has helped Ronaldo for over a decade to bamboozle the defenders.

After Mateo tried to replicate the move, Ronaldo gave his feedback on timing, body positioning and how to read the opponent’s reaction.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be Ronaldo’s sixth World Cup. It is, by any reasonable reading, his last. Portugal’s newspaper A Bola has put together numbers that tell their own story. Among all outfield players at this tournament, Ronaldo is the oldest.