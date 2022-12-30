Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in Rolls Royce which partner Georgina Rodriguez gifted him for Christmas

Cristiano Ronaldo was recently spotted showing off his new car, a luxurious Rolls Royce, which he got as a gift from partner Georgina Rodriguez for Christmas, reports Marca.

In a viral TikTok video, the Portuguese superstar was seen on the streets of Madrid with his new vehicle as he went out to dinner with friends, according to the Spanish outlet.

A few days ago, in a video posted by Georgina on her social media account, she surprised Ronaldo with a Rolls Royce Dawn convertible as the player looked awestruck.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez along with Edu Aguirre leaving a restaurant in Madrid.pic.twitter.com/PFMno5r4wG — CristianoXtra (@CristianoXtra_) December 30, 2022

Part of the clip also showed Ronaldo along with his kids walking out to the front of the house. The family then got into the new vehicle (worth almost 2.99 cr) and as they enjoyed a quick ride.

“A magic Christmas night 🎄💖💫 Os amoooo💕💕💕 Gracias Santaaaa 🏠🥂🎅,” the video was captioned.

Later, Ronaldo also thanked Georgina for the incredible gift he received on his own Instagram story.

Heading into the new year, Ronaldo is without a club but it is widely reported that the Portuguese superstar is set to sign with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr. Ronaldo will sign a contract that will bind him to Al Nassr and Saudi Arabia until 2030.

Two and a half years of that will be as a player and the rest as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s bid alongside Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup, the report added. The 2030 bid winner set to be decided at the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024. It may be mentioned here that Ronaldo’s eternal rival Lionel Messi is also a tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.