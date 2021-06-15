scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Watch: Ronaldo removes cola bottles at Euro presser, advices to drink water

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was also present at the press conference. However, Santos did not remove the cola bottles placed on the table.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 15, 2021 12:13:44 pm
cristiano ronaldo, cristiano ronaldo cola bottles, ronaldo angry press conference, ronaldo drink water presser, cristiano ronaldo controversy, euro 2020, portugal vs hungary, ronaldo transferCristiano Ronaldo was not happy with cola bottles at the press conference (Image: Twitter)

Cristiano Ronaldo did not seem pleased with cola bottles at the Euro 2020 press conference ahead of Portugal’s first game of the tournament. Ronaldo picked up the cola bottles from the front, lifted the water bottle and said “agua” (Portuguese for water) signalling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was also present at the press conference. However, Santos did not remove the cola bottles placed on the table. The video of the press conference has been doing rounds on social media.

Coca-Cola is one of the sponsors for Euro 2020 and it is yet to be seen if UEFA takes any action against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Defending champions Portugal will take on Hungary in their first game of the tournament on June 15. Portugal are in Group F with France and Germany.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The 36-year-old is set to become the first player to feature in five Euro Championships. Ronaldo also cleared the air over rumours of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

“I’ve been playing at the highest level for many years so this doesn’t phase me at all, if I were 18 or 19 maybe I’d have some sleepless nights but I’m 36 years old and whatever comes next will be for the best, whether that’s staying at Juve or getting a transfer,” he said.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros. It’s my fifth Euros but for me it’s like my first so I want to start on the right foot, we want to play a good match and have only good thoughts in our first match to our last,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Former volleyball captain and Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal dies due to COVID complications
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 15: Latest News