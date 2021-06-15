Watch: Ronaldo removes cola bottles at Euro presser, advices to drink water

Cristiano Ronaldo did not seem pleased with cola bottles at the Euro 2020 press conference ahead of Portugal’s first game of the tournament. Ronaldo picked up the cola bottles from the front, lifted the water bottle and said “agua” (Portuguese for water) signalling that people should drink water instead of soft drinks.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos was also present at the press conference. However, Santos did not remove the cola bottles placed on the table. The video of the press conference has been doing rounds on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because they put Coca Cola in front of him at the Portugal press conference, instead of water! 😂 He moved them and said “Drink water” 😆pic.twitter.com/U1aJg9PcXq — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) June 14, 2021

Coca-Cola is one of the sponsors for Euro 2020 and it is yet to be seen if UEFA takes any action against the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Defending champions Portugal will take on Hungary in their first game of the tournament on June 15. Portugal are in Group F with France and Germany.

The 36-year-old is set to become the first player to feature in five Euro Championships. Ronaldo also cleared the air over rumours of his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.

“I’ve been playing at the highest level for many years so this doesn’t phase me at all, if I were 18 or 19 maybe I’d have some sleepless nights but I’m 36 years old and whatever comes next will be for the best, whether that’s staying at Juve or getting a transfer,” he said.

“The crucial thing now is the Euros. It’s my fifth Euros but for me it’s like my first so I want to start on the right foot, we want to play a good match and have only good thoughts in our first match to our last,” he added.