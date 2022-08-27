Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo pranks Rio Ferdinand before Manchester United vs Southampton

Cristiano Ronaldo may have been left out of the Manchester United starting XI for the second straight time on Saturday but he did not let his frustrations show. In a lighthearted moment, the United forward was captured on camera, pranking his former teammate Rio Ferdinand while warming up ahead of the match.

Ferdinand was previewing the match on BT Sports along with presenter Lynsey Hipgrave and co-pundits Scholes and Peter Crouch when the camera cut to a smiling Ronaldo slinking away. The Portuguese forward had apparently taken his water bottle and sprayed on Ferdinand’s shoes.

Everyone around were left in splits while Ferdinand tweeted out the video with the caption, “Not the suede bro, Cristiano!”

In the match, Ronaldo, along with his former Real Madrid teammate Casemiro, came off the bench in the second half as United completed a smash and grab win against the Saints, courtesy of a Bruno Fernandes goal.

Wearing the captain’s armband in place of the still-benched Harry Maguire, Fernandes steered in a cross from Diogo Dalot in the 55th minute as United followed up Monday’s win over Liverpool with another morale-boosting performance.

Having started the season with two straight losses — including a 4-0 drubbing at Brentford — United has now won consecutive league matches for the first time since February.

It was also the team’s first clean sheet of the season, thanks in part to David de Gea’s reflex save to keep out a header from Joe Aribo in the 66th.