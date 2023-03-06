scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo hugs 10-year-old boy who lost his father in Turkey-Syria earthquake

Ronaldo embraced Nabil Saeed from Syria, who was invited to Saudi Arabia to see Ronaldo play for new team Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s video of hugging a 10-year-old boy has gone viral. Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi club Al Nassr, met a boy who lost his father in the devastating earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey last month.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria that struck on February 6 surpassed 50,000 after Turkey declared more than 44,000 people died. With Syria’s latest announced death toll of 5,914, the combined death toll in the two countries rose to above 50,000.

In the heartwarming video shared by Turki Al-Sheikh, Chairman of the Saudi Board of Directors of General Entertainment Authority, who asked for help identifying the boy on social media. Ronaldo met and hugged youngster Nabil Saeed, from Syria, who was invited to Saudi Arabia to see Ronaldo play for new team Al-Nassr after he was seen expressing a desire to watch his hero in the flesh.

According to a SportBible report, Nabil’s request was captured by a Saudi Arabian rescue team who had travelled to Syria to help in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Nabil attended Al-Nassr vs Al-Batin match at the Mrsool Park Stadium along with his mother. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr sweated their way to victory over bottom-of-the-table side Al-Batin on Friday at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh in an entertaining Saudi Pro League game. Ronaldo’s side were trailing 0-1 at the end of 90 minutes when 12 minutes were added on. But they quickly pounced on the opportunity and slotted three goals past Al Batin.

While Ronaldo is still stuck on eight goals, it was Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Mohammed Al-Fatil and Mohammed Maran who scored in a space of 14 minutes. The hosts are now on 46 points with Al-Ittihad second with 44 points from 19 games.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 08:18 IST
Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
