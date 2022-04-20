Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo gets support from United, Liverpool fans at Anfield

Cristiano Ronaldo received an outpouring of solidarity from Manchester United fans and their Liverpool counterparts during a Premier League match he missed on Tuesday after the death of one of his new-born twins.

The boy’s death was announced on Monday by Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

The show of support for United’s No. 7 came when the clock at Anfield hit seven minutes.

A chant of “Viva Ronaldo” was started by the United fans. There followed a brief rendition from Liverpool supporters of their club anthem — “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — and applause around the stadium.

“That is exactly how football should be — all rivalry aside in this moment,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said. “There is only one thing that is important and it was really a show of class.”

L'hommage d'Anfield au fils de Cristiano Ronaldo décédé à la naissance. You'll Never Walk Alone ❤️

United has not indicated when the grieving Ronaldo will return to playing.

Anfield Applauding for 1 Min straight for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 7th Minute. Respect ❤️

“It’s the worst that can happen,” United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said. “We are behind him. We are all with him. We wish him and his family that they are strong together.”

United lost the game 4-0 to Liverpool.

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses for their care in a message on Monday night.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness,” he wrote on social media.