Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo bamboozles Ettifaq defender with epic piece of skill

Ronaldo, who on Thursday scored twice for a Riyadh All Stars team in a 5-4 defeat to Lionel Messi’s PSG in an exhibition match , played the full 90 minutes for the league leaders against Ettifaq on Sunday but did not make a telling contribution.

Even though he couldn't get on the scoresheet against Ettifaq, he showcased one move where a slight feint bamboozled an opposition defender, harkening back to his glory days. (Twitter/Screengrab)

Cristiano Ronaldo made his much awaited debut for Saudi Arabian Al Nassr on Sunday and fans in attendance were witness to some of the outstanding skills the 37-year-old striker still has to offer. Even though he couldn’t get on the scoresheet against Ettifaq, he showcased one move where a slight feint bamboozled an opposition defender, harkening back to his glory days.

Talisca headed the winner in the 31st minute when Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem’s cross was too high for Ronaldo, who didn’t seem to mind as he wheeled around to celebrate with the Brazilian midfielder and the rest of his new teammates.

Al Nassr, which has played 14 games, moved a point ahead of defending champion Al Hilal, which has played a game more.

Ronaldo had been forced to wait for his debut due to receiving a two-game FA suspension after smashing an Everton fan’s phone last year.

As a consequence, Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr’s 2-0 win against Al-Tai and their 0-0 draw with Al-Shabab.

Al-Nassr were also forced to make room in their squad to register the Portuguese superstar.

Vincent Aboubakar’s saw his contract terminated by the Saudi Arabian club to make way for Ronaldo, with the Cameroon forward having since joined Turkish side Besiktas.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 17:47 IST
Here’s how Shraddha Kapoor reacted after an eager fan extended to shake her hands at Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer launch. Watch

