Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia but says he has come to 'South Africa'

Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League and will reportedly earn up to $200 million a year.

Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo speaks during a press conference for his official unveiling as a new member of Al Nassr club in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (AP)
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in Saudi Arabia but says he has come to ‘South Africa’
After completing his move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo made a slip up during his official presentation in Riyadh on Tuesday when he mistakenly said that he had “come to South Africa.”

“For me it is not the end of my career to come to South Africa,” Ronaldo said at the news conference.

“I really don’t worry about what people say. I took my decision and I have responsibility to change that, but for me I’m really, really happy to be here,” he added.

However, it was clearly a slip of the tongue and Ronaldo seemingly unaware about it went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr and said he had turned down “many clubs” around the world to complete one of the most surprising moves in soccer history.

“I want to give a different vision of this country and football. This is why I took this opportunity,” he said. “I know the league is very competitive. People don’t know that, but I know because I saw many games.”

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract to play in the Saudi Pro League and will reportedly earn up to $200 million a year.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward also said is ready to play straight away with Al Nassr facing Al Ta’ee on Thursday.

However, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was handed a two-match suspension by the English Football Association in November for knocking a mobile phone out of the hand of a supporter after a game against Everton last April.

He had already left United by the time of the ruling, but the FA said the suspension would be transferred to any new club.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 00:22 IST
