Watch: Comoros makeshift goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur makes incredible double save against Cameroon

Comoros ranked 132nd in the world played with a defender in goal due to a coronavirus outbreak in the squad against Cameroon in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Comoros lost the match by 2-1 to the hosts, but their makeshift goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur won heart with his incredible double save during the match.

Strikers Karl Toko Ekambi and Vincent Aboubakar gave Cameroon what appeared an insurmountable lead by the 70th minute against the tournament newcomers. However, Comoros managed to produce one of the goals of the tournament so far to provide a flicker of hope of a comeback. Youssouf M’Changama scored from a free kick from 30 yards (meters) in the 81st but Comoros couldn’t produce an equalizer.

Comoros qualified for the last 16 against all expectations after a shock win over Ghana on Tuesday but faced a major crisis during their biggest game in their footballing history. The Comoros Football Federation reported 12 cases in their camp on Saturday including their only two fit goalkeepers and coach Amir Abdou on Sunday.

Comoros first choice Salim Ben Boina suffered a serious shoulder injury and the other goalkeepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni are in quarantine after testing positive.

Tournament rules state sides must play if they have 11 fit players, even if no recognised goalkeeper is available, and Comoros will be forced to name an outfield player in goal against Cameroon.

Comoros were playing at the African Cup of Nations for the first time in their history and reached the knockout stages after beating Ghana 3-2 and finishing third in Group C.