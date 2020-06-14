Watch: Christian Eriksen scores directly from corner for Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen scores directly from corner for Inter Milan (Source: AP) Christian Eriksen scores directly from corner for Inter Milan (Source: AP)

Inter Milan’s Christian Eriksen scored directly from a corner in their Coppa Italia clash against Napoli on Saturday. His efforts, however, went in vain as Napoli advanced to the final against Juventus.

Two minutes into the match, the former Tottenham Hotspur star Eriksen gave his side the perfect start to the second leg of the semifinal as he swung in a corner which caughtg keeper David Ospina off guard, finding its way through traffic and between the legs of the Napoli goalkeeper.

Christian Eriksen Scores for Inter direct from the corner Napoli 0-1 Inter (1-1 on aggregate) pic.twitter.com/uQ6eMpO7Tx — InterCoppaItaliaVids (@CoppaVids) June 13, 2020

Both teams were playing their first game since the end of the three-month break due to coronavirus. Ospina, badly at fault for Eriksen’s goal, made up for his early mistake with several important saves in the semi-final, second leg.

The Colombian quickly atoned for his misjudgement with a flying one-handed save to turn away Romelu Lukaku’s header and turned Antonio Candreva’s drive over the bar. Ospina also set up the equaliser four minutes before halftime when his goal kick set Lorenzo Insigne free down the left.

Napoli started the second half well but had to withstand some late pressure. Inter substitute Alexis Sanchez sent a shot flashing past the goal, then Ospina made an outstanding point-blank save to deny Eriksen and Victor Moses fired over from the rebound.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd