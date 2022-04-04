Watch: Celtic staff member hit by glass bottle in team’s derby win

A member of Celtic’s backroom staff required stitches after being hit by a glass bottle during the team’s 2-1 victory over fierce rival Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Celtic said the staff member, whose name wasn’t disclosed, “required urgent medical treatment and stitches to a head wound” following an incident that took place as players, officials and staff made their way up the tunnel at halftime of the Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Players physically assaulted, batteries thrown, broken glass launched at our goalkeeper, our physio’s head split open. Not to mention the verbal abuse outside the front door and unable to guarantee pundits’ safety. I fear it’s going to be too late when the @ScottishFA act. pic.twitter.com/qpB8psH4fs — Celtic F1rst (@CelticF1rst) April 3, 2022

Celtic said the police were looking into the incident.

“It is disappointing because this is a fixture that gets beamed around the world, and stands on its own,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said.

“Two teams going at it, first and second spot. You don’t need a couple of idiots ruining it.”

Malicious Criminality: The second half of the Old Firm was delayed after a Rangers fan threw broken glass bottles into Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart’s goal area. #RANCEL #OldFirmDerby #CelticFC #RangersFC #ScottishPremiership pic.twitter.com/px9OGGuBZ1 — 707 Brooklyn (@707DC1) April 3, 2022

A typically spicy match between the Glasgow rivals was delayed at the start of the second half while groundstaff cleared away broken glass from the penalty area where Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart was going to be.

The start of the second-half between Rangers and Celtic was delayed after a glass bottle was thrown on to the pitch. pic.twitter.com/c71UEQVAVt — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 3, 2022

American center back Cameron Carter-Vickers scored the winner on a 7-yard left-foot shot in the 43rd minute with his fourth goal this season. A second-minute goal by on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey had put Rangers ahead, and Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic equalized four minutes later in a frantic start.

Celtic took a six-point lead over Rangers with six games to go. Among the six fixtures left for each team is another Old Firm game, at Celtic’s Parkhead. With Celtic also helped by a goal-difference advantage of 16, Postecoglou’s team is on course to regain the title from its rival.