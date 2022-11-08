scorecardresearch
Watch what a World Cup call-up means to Brazilian footballers, their families and pet dog

39-year-old defender Dani Alves is also included in the 26-man list. In Qatar, Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

Brazilian footballers, Richarlison, Anotny, Alex Telles react, Qatar 2022 squad, Brazil football squad(L-R) Brazilian footballers Richarlison, Anotny and Alex Telles react after ping picked for the Qatar 2022 squad. (Screengrab)

Brazil manager Tite on Monday has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

Several players, including Manchester United forward Antony and in-form Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, Sevilla defender Alext Telles, Tottenham winger Richarlison, and PSG star Neymar filmed their reaction to the news and posted footage on their social media channels.

 

Antony can be seen sitting with his friends, while Alex Telles, who is currently on loan to the Spanish side Sevilla, was with his wife, Richarlison can be seen with his family, while Neymar was sitting with his son. The players reacted differently, Antony and Richarlison erupted in joy, and Bruno Guimaraes shared the moment with his newborn baby.

Neymar spearheaded the group of forwards, including relative youngsters Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino, capped since 2014, missed out.

 

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right back, was also on the 26-man list. Alves, who played his last club match in September for Mexico’s Pumas, said he understood why some fans were not happy about his selection.

 

“I am not here to please everyone. We are here not to fail those who trust us,” Alves said in a video his staffers shared with reporters. “The effort, the dedication and the sacrifice have paid off.”

Tite said “the criteria for Dani Alves is recognizing individual skill, the physical and mental aspects.”

There were also eight defenders and six midfielders, not including 2018 World Cup player Philippe Coutinho, who suffered a quadricep injury in training with Aston Villa at the weekend.

Tite narrowed down the list from 55 players he and his staff had been monitoring since 2018 to try and win a record-extending sixth World Cup crown.

In Qatar, Brazil will face Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G. Serbia and Switzerland were also in Brazil’s group four years ago in Russia, when the Brazilians lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The squad will gather in Turin on November 14. It will travel to Qatar five days later.

