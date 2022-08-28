scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Watch: Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s incredible 19 saves against Bayern Munich

Yann Sommer broke an all-time Bundesliga record as he produced an astonishing nineteen saves against Bayern Munich in a 1-1 draw.

Moonchengladbach's goalkeeper Yann Sommer catches the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match against Bayern Munich. (AP)

Bayern Munich had made their best Bundesliga start ever with 15 goals scored and only once conceded in the last three games, but on Saturday, they had 33 attempts at goal and could beat Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer only once when Leroy Sane finally equalized in the 83rd minute.

Sommer made 19 saves – a single-game Bundesliga record. In those 19 saves, 11 were saved shots from inside the box, four were clearances, two punches, one high claim, and one brilliant double save.

The jaw-dropping double save came in the 62nd minute when he denied Sadio Mane twice.

The previous Bundesliga record for saves was set earlier this year, with Alexander Schwolow’s 14 stops for Hamburg – also against Bayern – although his side lost that game 4-1.

“We knew before the game that we will have a lot of work behind with the defence, that we have a lot of crosses, a lot of shots. We knew that. So we said, Okay, we’ll try to be compact, try to defend every ball,” said Sommer after the match.

“It’s normal against a team like Bayern that you can’t defend everything, so then you have a goalkeeper or you need a goalkeeper. I am happy that I could make a good performance for us and that we took this point,” he added.

If any team was going to frustrate Bayern – which made the best Bundesliga start ever with 15 goals scored and one conceded in three games – it was bound to be Gladbach, which was unbeaten against Bayern last season and stunned the Bavarian powerhouse with a 5-0 rout in the German Cup.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Marcus Thuram opened the scoring for the visitors, capitalising on an error from Dayot Upamecano to race through and stroke the ball home. Sadio Mane had two efforts disallowed before Leroy Sane helped Bayern avoid defeat when he scored seven minutes from time.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict

Bayern and Gladbach remain unbeaten after four matches, on 10 and eight points respectively.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 08:28:44 am
Next Story

Chennai, Tamil Nadu News Live Updates: Will soon meet Sasikala, Dhinakaran to unite AIADMK, says OPS

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Asia Cup: Afghanistan wipe out Sri Lanka with 8-wicket win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 28: Latest News