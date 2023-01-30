scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Watch: BBC cameras accidently show fan holding fake FA trophy with abusive message

The incident took place during the 27th minute of English FA Cup 4th round soccer match between Wrexham and Sheffield United at The Racecourse Ground, in Wrexham on Sunday.

English FA Cup, 4th round soccer match between Wrexham and Sheffield United, Wrexham vs Sheffield United, FUck you toris, BBC show fuck you torisThe live footage on BBC One panned to an excited section of the ground before quickly realising the error. (Screengrabs)

In another incident of BBC’s live coverage gaffe, the broadcaster’s cameras quickly cut away from a fan seen holding a fake FA Cup trophy which read ‘f*** the Tories’ at Wrexham.

Fans making fake versions of trophies are a regular occurrence, with even Lionel Messi duped by a homemade World Cup after winning the tournament in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Wrexham conceded in the fifth minute of stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Sheffield.

With 71 places between the teams in English soccer’s pyramid, Wrexham came close to a big upset to add to a long line in its history. The team beat then-English champion Arsenal in the third round in 1992 and also reached the quarterfinals in the 1996-97 season, when it was in the third tier.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 08:20 IST
