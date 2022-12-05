Watch: Australia players queue up to take selfies with Lionel Messi

Several Australian players queued outside Argentina’s dressing room to take selfies with Lionel Messi after the Socceroos lost their World Cup last-16 tie.

Despite suffering heartbreak in the knockout stage, Australian players were waiting outside Argentina’s dressing room for Messi to arrive so that they could take pictures with the Argentinian great. Craig Goodwin, Keanu Baccus, Joel King and Marco Tilio were among the players who took selfies with Messi.

All the Australia players were fanboying over Lionel Messi after the match! 😂👏pic.twitter.com/7i7teRQZfq — SPORTbible (@sportbible) December 4, 2022

Drawn in Group D with defending champion France and Euro 2020 semifinalists Denmark, the Socceroos had a tough task just to reach the round of 16. A 4-1 loss to France in its opening game was a worrying start.

Back-to-back wins against Tunisia and Denmark saw the Aussies pick up their highest points total in a group stage and emulate the performance from 2006 by qualifying for the knockouts.

Few would have expected Australia to get past Argentina, but it gave Messi and co. a real fright with a late fightback Saturday.

Garang Kuol, at 18 years and 79 days, became the youngest player to appear in a World Cup knockout match since Pele in 1958.

And the teenager, who is joining Premier League club Newcastle in January, was close to making himself an Australian hero when forcing a late save from Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

Australia has a quick chance to build on the success of the World Cup when it returns to Qatar for the 2023 Asian Cup.