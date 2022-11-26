WATCH: Australia fans in Melbourne fire flares and bounce hard after Mitchell Duke’s goal and win vs Tunisia

Australia won only their third FIFA World Cup match in 18 appearances, registering a 1-0 win against Tunisia in the Group D fixture at the Al Janoub Stadium. A historic moment for the Socceroos, who kept their hopes of a Round of 16 place alive as they rose to second in group standings, below world champions France.

Mitchell Duke rose tall over the Tunisian defence to score the only goal of the match, also his first at the World Cup finals. It was only fair that the moment induced wild reactions from the fans back home.

A large number of Australian fans gathered at the Federation Square in Melbourne to watch the match on a big screen and celebrate the moment that was decisive in the Socceroos’ first World Cup finals win since 2010. Here’s a video of the fan reaction after Duke’s goal against Tunisia.

The FIFA official Twitter handle took to Twitter to reshare another video of the crowd reacting to the final whistle at the Federation Square from a fan’s POV and wrote, “The power of football. Look at what the @Socceroos first #FIFAWorldCup win since 2010 meant to fans watching in Melbourne’s Federation Square!”

Post match, sharing his thoughts on the win, Australia’s goal scorer Duke termed his goal as the ‘best moment’ of his life.

“No words, such a big moment for my family and the supporters,” he conceded. “It is the best feeling in the world, but try not to get too caught up because there is one more game to win and get out of the group. The best moment of my life and my football career, there are no words. Just so happy and proud of the boys. We made so many sacrifices to get here. It is the best feeling in the world. Honestly, I will go to war with these boys. A huge shift by the lads, keeping the clean sheet and getting a result, we fought until the end, everyone gave 110% and that is all you can ask. We showed the Aussie spirit and we got the result.”

Australia had scored an early goal in their opener against France but their lead was short lived as the world champions scored four past them. With three points on the board, the Socceroos will face Denmark in their final group stage match.