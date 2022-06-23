Watch: Atletico Nacional’s Yerson Candelo scores an incredible goal from inside his own half

Yerson Candelo scores an incredible goal from inside his own half during Atletico Nacional’s match against Deportes Tolima in the Colombian league.

Nacional defeated Tolima 3-1 in the first leg of Colombia’s League Final.

El GOLAZAZO de Yerson Candelo desde atrás de la mitad de la cancha para el 2-1 parcial de Atlético Nacional sobre Deportes Tolima en la ida de la final del Apertura Colombiano.pic.twitter.com/GFWMC5jte3 — Bastián Alonso ⚽ (@BALONso__) June 23, 2022

In the 71st minute of the game, Yerson Candelo launched a shot from beyond half field and caught the Tolima keeper Alexander Domínguez out.

However, it was Tolima, who took the early lead in the 23rd minute with Anderson Plata’s header finds the back of the net.

Nacional finds their equalizer right before halftime as Danovis Banguero collects the rebound from the Tolima keeper and pushes it into the back of the net.

Candelo put Nacinal ahead with his wonder strike. Yerson Candelo from his own half to give Atlético Nacional the 71′ lead in leg one of the Colombian League Final. A goal that will be remembered for quite a long time if Nacional win the title.

In the stoppage time, Andres Andrade secures the first-leg victory for Nacional with a late goal coming from a fast-break.

Nacional has the advantage of heading into the second leg on Sunday.