WATCH: Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scores goal of the season contender

Aston Villa yongster John McGinn opened his account with a spectacular goal to help his side equalise against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at Championship.

The Scottish, who drew a blank in his first eight games for Aston Villa, sent a spectacular volley from outside the box in the 53rd minute which saw a stunning finish as it landed outside the goal line but bent perfectly into the top corner after slamming the underside of the bar.

The 23-year-old’s goal pulled Villa back in the game after they were 1-0 down to Sheffield Wednesday. Villa, however went on to lose the match 2-1 as Steven Fletcher restored Wednesday’s lead within a few minutes.

McGinn moved to Villa from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the summer transfer window for a reported fee of £4 million.

Here is the goal:

This is up there with the best goals I’ve ever seen. The technique, the trajectory, the ping off the underside of the bar…magic ?? pic.twitter.com/K7bgSJ2fXZ — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) 23 September 2018

Aston Villa are currently standing on the 13th position in Championship table, having won only three of the total nine matches in Championship. With just 13 points, Villa are five points away from leaders Leeds United.

