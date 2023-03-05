Watch: Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s ‘save of the season’ against Bournemouth

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Rasmdale’s point-blank save to deny Dango Outtara has been hailed as “save of the season” by the fans.

Philip Billing put the visitors ahead after just nine seconds to stun the Emirates Stadium crowd, some of whom had not even reached their seats yet. According to stats provider Opta, the goal was scored after 9.11 seconds, making it the second fastest in the league after Shane Long’s goal within 8 seconds for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

Billing almost helped Bournemouth double their lead after he burst down the left flank to drive to ball into the path of Dominic Solanke, whose shot was parried away by Ramsdale.

And the Gunners keeper’s rapid reflexes kept the ball out of the net when Ouattara tried to pounce on the rebound.

Conceding a goal after just nine seconds and going 2-0 down in the second half wasn’t enough to derail Arsenal’s title bid in the English Premier League.

Substitute Reiss Nelson scored the winner with a fierce volley deep into injury time as Arsenal recovered to beat Bournemouth 3-2 on Saturday and maintain a five-point lead atop the league.

The Gunners had to dig deep for this one after being caught out straight from the kickoff.