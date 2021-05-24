scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 24, 2021
Most read

Watch: Arsenal’s Gabriel loses tooth amid David Luiz farewell celebrations

Members of the Arsenal support staff members were also spotted trying to help Gabriel find his tooth

By: Sports Desk |
May 24, 2021 6:57:48 pm
gabrielArsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was out on the Emirates pitch searching for his tooth. (Screengrab/AP)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes remained on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium long after celebrating with his teammates in David Luiz’s farewell to the club on Sunday.

This was after the central defender lost his tooth during the revelry and kept trying to find it.

Members of the Arsenal support staff members were also spotted trying to help Gabriel while players and managers were conducting their postmatch interviews.

It all happened when Luiz, who is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the campaign, was mobbed by his teammates and the roistering resulted in Gabriel losing a tooth. His teammates stood and laughed at the situation.

When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the incident, he laughed and told reporters: “You guys are here and very close to him so you can help him.”

Later, Gabriel gave an update on the search and posted on his Instagram story: “Don’t worry guys, I found my tooth.”

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing campaign for Arsenal, who failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sushil Kumar: A tarnished wrestling legacy
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 24: Latest News

x