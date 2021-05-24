Watch: Arsenal’s Gabriel loses tooth amid David Luiz farewell celebrations

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was out on the Emirates pitch searching for his tooth. (Screengrab/AP)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes remained on the pitch at the Emirates Stadium long after celebrating with his teammates in David Luiz’s farewell to the club on Sunday.

This was after the central defender lost his tooth during the revelry and kept trying to find it.

Arsenal players huddle around David Luiz for his farewell celebrations, which caused Gabriel Magalhães to lose a tooth on the Emirates Stadium pitch yesterday. 😂😂 #afc pic.twitter.com/r9IODQqEhe — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 24, 2021

Members of the Arsenal support staff members were also spotted trying to help Gabriel while players and managers were conducting their postmatch interviews.

It all happened when Luiz, who is set to leave Arsenal at the end of the campaign, was mobbed by his teammates and the roistering resulted in Gabriel losing a tooth. His teammates stood and laughed at the situation.

Arsenal assistant Albert Stuivenberg has come out to join the search for Gabriel’s tooth. #ToothWatch pic.twitter.com/WKV3vuYOe5 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) May 23, 2021

When Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the incident, he laughed and told reporters: “You guys are here and very close to him so you can help him.”

Later, Gabriel gave an update on the search and posted on his Instagram story: “Don’t worry guys, I found my tooth.”

Gabriel Magalhães on Instagram story: “don’t worry my friends, i found my tooth. 🦷😃” [IG story: _gabrielmagalhaes] #afc pic.twitter.com/VqcoV6gZb6 — Arsenal Fans Network (@Real_Arsedevils) May 24, 2021

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing campaign for Arsenal, who failed to qualify for Europe for the first time in 25 years.