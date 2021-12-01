Watch: Arsenal defender Gabriel fights off masked thugs wielding a baseball bat

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes fought off masked thugs who tried to steal his £45,000 Mercedes, CCTV footage from August has revealed. According to a report in the Daily Mail, Gabriel and his friend were followed home by two robbers who demanded the footballer’s car keys, mobile phone, and watch as he emerged out of his vehicle.

One of the attackers, identified as Abderaham Muse, tried to hit the Brazilian with the baseball bat, but Gabriel retaliated and fought off the attacker who wriggled free and ran off.

Footage that was used in court shows the Brazilian international defender and friend Rodrigo Tavares, before two men wearing hoods and masks – with one brandishing a baseball bat – suddenly enter.

Police identified Muse through his DNA from a hat that he was wearing at the time of the incident. He was subsequently handed a five-year jail sentence last month.

Thankfully, Gabriel avoided any serious injuries.

Gabriel had joined Arsenal for £27million from French side Lille last year.

Gabriel made 34 appearances in all competitions for Lille last season as they finished fourth in Ligue 1. He also had loan spells at French club Troyes and Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb during his three-year stay at Lille.