WATCH: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s silence slowly turns to tears of joy as he soaks in his team’s World Cup final win

Just as the eyes of the world and all the cameras, well almost all, were trained on one Lionel Messi at the World Cup final with Gonzalo Montiel stepping up to take what would be eventually the winning penalty for Argentina, TyC sports had a lens focused solely on the other Lionel.
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who stood on the touchline as his beat France 4-2 to be crowned world champions at the Lusail Stadium took his time to come to senses with the result.
Lionel Scaloni when Argentina were crowned World Cup champions. Just wait for it near the end. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/ExlYB5av0P
— Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) December 19, 2022
With the defending champions not having a shot on goal until the 67th minute, France superstar Kylian Mbappe roped them back into the final as he struck two back-to-back goals inside the space of 97 seconds to make it 2-2.In extra time after a stalemate of a first half, Messi scored again in the 108th-minute giving a lead to Argentina which lasted for 10 minutes as Mbappe converted from the spot again to complete his hattrick, only the second instance of the same in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966.