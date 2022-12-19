scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

WATCH: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s silence slowly turns to tears of joy as he soaks in his team’s World Cup final win

Immediately after Montiel's winning penalty, Scaloni is seen smiling as his support staff embraces him. He then goes and sits down on the Argentina bench behind him before breaking into tears.

Screengrab: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni took his time to register his team's win in the final before breaking down into tears on the touchline. (Mundo Albiceleste/Twitter)
Just as the eyes of the world and all the cameras, well almost all, were trained on one Lionel Messi at the World Cup final with Gonzalo Montiel stepping up to take what would be eventually the winning penalty for Argentina, TyC sports had a lens focused solely on the other Lionel.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who stood on the touchline as his beat France 4-2 to be crowned world champions at the Lusail Stadium took his time to come to senses with the result.

A video of the 44-year-old has been doing rounds on the social media after Argentina’s final win. Immediately after Montiel’s winning penalty, Scaloni is seen smiling as his support staff embraces him. He then goes and sits down on the Argentina bench behind him before breaking into tears. The first Argentina player to reach him out is Leandro Paredes. Watching him approach, the coach lets the emotions take full control of him as he hugs the Juventus midfielder and starts bawling. A truly heartwarming sight.
Scaloni had taken over as Argentina head coach after the dismal show at 2018 World Cup, which ended with Argentina’s 4-3 loss to France in the Round of 16. Under his reign as Argentina manager, La Albiceleste have now won the 2021 Copa America, La Finalissima against Italy in June this year and now the World Cup.
Earlier on Sunday, in a nail-biting encounter, Argentina opened the scoring with their skipper, Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 22nd minute. The lead was doubled by Angel Di Maria before halftime.

With the defending champions not having a shot on goal until the 67th minute, France superstar Kylian Mbappe roped them back into the final as he struck two back-to-back goals inside the space of 97 seconds to make it 2-2.In extra time after a stalemate of a first half, Messi scored again in the 108th-minute giving a lead to Argentina which lasted for 10 minutes as Mbappe converted from the spot again to complete his hattrick, only the second instance of the same in a men’s World Cup final since Geoff Hurst in 1966.

In the shootout, La Albiceleste inched past Les Bleus after Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni failed to convert from the spot.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:11:18 pm
Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
