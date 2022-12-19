WATCH: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni’s silence slowly turns to tears of joy as he soaks in his team’s World Cup final win

Just as the eyes of the world and all the cameras, well almost all, were trained on one Lionel Messi at the World Cup final with Gonzalo Montiel stepping up to take what would be eventually the winning penalty for Argentina, TyC sports had a lens focused solely on the other Lionel.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni, who stood on the touchline as his beat France 4-2 to be crowned world champions at the Lusail Stadium took his time to come to senses with the result.

Lionel Scaloni when Argentina were crowned World Cup champions. Just wait for it near the end. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/ExlYB5av0P — Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) December 19, 2022

A video of the 44-year-old has been doing rounds on the social media after Argentina’s final win. Immediately after Montiel’s winning penalty, Scaloni is seen smiling as his support staff embraces him. He then goes and sits down on the Argentina bench behind him before breaking into tears. The first Argentina player to reach him out is Leandro Paredes. Watching him approach, the coach lets the emotions take full control of him as he hugs the Juventus midfielder and starts bawling. A truly heartwarming sight.

Scaloni had taken over as Argentina head coach after the dismal show at 2018 World Cup, which ended with Argentina’s 4-3 loss to France in the Round of 16. Under his reign as Argentina manager, La Albiceleste have now won the 2021 Copa America, La Finalissima against Italy in June this year and now the World Cup.