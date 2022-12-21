scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Watch: Argentine fans leap from bridge to get on to open top bus with Messi & Co

Two people attempted to jump into Argentina's team bus during the parade, which forced the officials to cancel the victory parade

Argentina Football teamArgentina football team during their victory parade. (Screengrabs)
The Argentina squad were forced to abandon their open-top bus for a helicopter after a member of the crowd managed to get onto the vehicle during their victory parade.

Argentina’s football team returned to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup with a penalty shootout defeat of France in Sunday’s final. After staying at the Argentina Football Association’s headquarters, they then took to an open-top bus.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict a few people who had broken their way inside the monument.

The bus had been moving at a snail’s pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the overland parade was cut short. Team Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title.

Two men tried to jump on from a bridge. One hung from a railing for several seconds before dropping safely onto the bus floor. But another man mistimed his jump and crashed off the back of the bus before falling headfirst to the ground. It was not clear if he had survived his fall, but security officials soon decided to cut the parade short.

The squad were taken to a secure field where two Argentine Navy helicopters were waiting for them. The squad were then flown back to the AFA headquarters near Ezeiza Airport, nearly five hours after departing on their tour. AFA president Claudio Tapia apologised on Twitter for the late change of plans, but insisted the decision had been taken out of their hands.

“They don’t let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisk, the same Security agencies that escorted us, don’t allow us to move forward. A thousand apologies on behalf of all the Champion players. A pity,” Tapia wrote on Twitter.

“The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news for a country stuck for years in economic doldrums and suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates, with nearly 4-in-10 people living in poverty.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 08:09:47 am
