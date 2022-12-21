Watch: Argentine fans leap from bridge to get on to open top bus with Messi & Co

The Argentina squad were forced to abandon their open-top bus for a helicopter after a member of the crowd managed to get onto the vehicle during their victory parade.

Argentina’s football team returned to Buenos Aires after winning the World Cup with a penalty shootout defeat of France in Sunday’s final. After staying at the Argentina Football Association’s headquarters, they then took to an open-top bus.

Fans jump from a bridge on Argentina’s team bus. One falls, taken away on a stretcher, but still singing. Never seen anything like this! 🇦🇷🏆pic.twitter.com/HsT9DTTvj8 — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) December 20, 2022

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to evict a few people who had broken their way inside the monument.

Buenos Aires celebration packed with ~5m people. The Argentina team bus couldn’t drive through, so they had to call in helicopters 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Yc5eLUpFDS — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) December 20, 2022

The bus had been moving at a snail’s pace for more than four hours through the throngs of humanity before the overland parade was cut short. Team Captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved at the massive crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy aloft after securing the country’s third title.

Two men tried to jump on from a bridge. One hung from a railing for several seconds before dropping safely onto the bus floor. But another man mistimed his jump and crashed off the back of the bus before falling headfirst to the ground. It was not clear if he had survived his fall, but security officials soon decided to cut the parade short.

The squad were taken to a secure field where two Argentine Navy helicopters were waiting for them. The squad were then flown back to the AFA headquarters near Ezeiza Airport, nearly five hours after departing on their tour. AFA president Claudio Tapia apologised on Twitter for the late change of plans, but insisted the decision had been taken out of their hands.

No nos dejan llegar a saludar a toda la gente que estaba en el Obelisco, los mismos organismos de Seguridad que nos escoltaban, no nos permiten avanzar.

Mil disculpas en nombre de todos los jugadores Campeones.

Una pena 😠🇦🇷 — Chiqui Tapia (@tapiachiqui) December 20, 2022

“They don’t let us get to greet all the people who were at the Obelisk, the same Security agencies that escorted us, don’t allow us to move forward. A thousand apologies on behalf of all the Champion players. A pity,” Tapia wrote on Twitter.

Bajo el hechizo de los Campeones Mundiales, Argentina vivió hoy una de las fiestas populares más extraordinarias de su historia. Solo alegría y agradecimiento en horas y horas de comunión emocionantes. pic.twitter.com/nSh9CQHAaJ — Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) December 20, 2022

“The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news for a country stuck for years in economic doldrums and suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates, with nearly 4-in-10 people living in poverty.