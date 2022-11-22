scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

WATCH: Argentina fan turns to Saudi Arabia’s jersey, swaps kit mid match with Saudi fan

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, the Argentina fan can also be seen indulging in the Saudi Arabia team chants alongside their fans at the Lusail Stadium.

An Argentina fan swaps his team jersey with a Saudi Arabia shirt midway through the match at the Lusail Stadium. (Screengrab: Marsalqatar/Twitter)

Saudi Arabia shook the football fraternity coming back from behind to register a 2-1 win over two time world champions Argentina to kick off their 2022 World Cup campaign. A defeat none of the travelling Argentina fans could’ve expected. It would only be fair if few of them shifted allegiances midway through the match, as it happened at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday, November 22.

In a recent video shared on social media, an Argentina fan can be seen swapping shirts with his Saudi counterpart and then indulging in winning side’s chants.

After going one goal down in the first half after Lionel Messi converted from the penalty spot, Saudi Arabia marked a strong comeback early in the second half.

Saleh Al-Shehri, who was just too quick for Romero, squeezed in a low shot to equalise in the 48th minute off what was Saudi Arabia’s first shot on target.

Five minutes later, Salem Al-Dawsari plucked the ball out of the sky near the left corner of the box, twisting and turning, before bending a shot into the far top corner curler from the edge of the box to complete the Asian side’s comeback.

Despite plenty of possession in the later stages of the game, Argentina were unable to penetrate Saudi Arabia, who were competing in their sixth World Cup but had never previously won an opening game.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:50:11 pm
