Watch: Antoine Griezmann unveils his wax statue at Musee Grevin museum in Paris

French footballer Antoine Griezmann unveiled his wax statue at Paris’ The Musee Grevin where Kylian Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane’s wax figures are also present. After Mbappe and Zidane, he is the third French soccer player to have a statue in the museum.

Griezmann, who was a key member of the French football team that reached the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022, did not score a single goal at the World Cup in Qatar but created several chances while also dropping deep and breaking up play.

The Atletico Madrid forward finished as the top goalscorer and was Player of the Tournament as France finished runners-up at UEFA Euro 2016, and won the Silver Boot as the second highest goalscorer as France won the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

WATCH: The Musee Grevin in Paris unveiled a wax figure of Antoine Griezmann. After Kylian Mbappe and Zinedine Zidane, he is the third French soccer player to have a statue in the museum pic.twitter.com/w2wCGVwKTq — Reuters Sports (@ReutersSports) March 7, 2023

Earlier last month, Griezmann made a great run from near the halfway line to score for Atletico Madrid in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao, allowing Diego Simeone’s team to strengthen its hold on the final Champions League place.

The goal saw Griezmann speeding past two defenders before entering the area and firing a low shot into the net in the 73rd minute, giving Atletico its fourth win in five league matches.

It was Griezmann’s second goal in the last 17 matches with Atletico in all competitions.