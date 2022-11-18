Watch: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada given farewell by hundreds of Argentina fans at airport

Argentina football fans flanked Angel Correa and Thiago Almada, who are the injury replacements at the airport before they took off to Qatar.

In a viral video on social media, Correa and Almada were given a farewell by hundreds of fans at the airport.

The duo was called up on Thursday as a replacement after forwards Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

The airport in Argentina as Ángel Correa and Thiago Almada are leaving for the World Cup. 🇦🇷pic.twitter.com/SndZNnN1NM — Mundo Albiceleste 🇦🇷 (@MundoAlbicelest) November 18, 2022

Gonzalez sustained a muscular injury in Thursday’s training session, the Argentina FA announced, while Joaquin Correa was removed due to an undisclosed injury.

Angel Correa, 27, has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season. He was a member of Argentina’s 2021 Copa America winning side.

Almada, 21, just completed his first season in Major League Soccer with Atlanta United, where he scored six goals and added 12 assists in 29 appearances to earn the league’s newcomer of the year award.

Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.