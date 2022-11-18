scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Watch: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada given farewell by hundreds of Argentina fans at airport

Angel Correa and Thiago Almada are replacements after forwards Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were ruled out of the World Cup due to injury on Thursday.

Argentina team, FIFA World CupIn a viral video on social media, Correa and Almada were given a farewell by hundreds of fans at the airport. (Videograbs)

Argentina football fans flanked Angel Correa and Thiago Almada, who are the injury replacements at the airport before they took off to Qatar.

In a viral video on social media, Correa and Almada were given a farewell by hundreds of fans at the airport.

The duo was called up on Thursday as a replacement after forwards Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa were ruled out of the World Cup due to injury.

Gonzalez sustained a muscular injury in Thursday’s training session, the Argentina FA announced, while Joaquin Correa was removed due to an undisclosed injury.

Angel Correa, 27, has scored four goals in 21 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season. He was a member of Argentina’s 2021 Copa America winning side.

Almada, 21, just completed his first season in Major League Soccer with Atlanta United, where he scored six goals and added 12 assists in 29 appearances to earn the league’s newcomer of the year award.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?Premium
Stock market back at 62,000: is the time right for investors?
Road to G20, Delhi 2023Premium
Road to G20, Delhi 2023
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...Premium
Sister of former Navy officer held in Qatar renews release demand after f...
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra routePremium
Delhi Confidential: In Rajasthan, rivalry on Bharat Jodo Yatra route

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-11-2022 at 11:34:25 am
Next Story

Why you should begin your day with papaya water (on an empty stomach)

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

fifa world cup, best moments of world cup
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 18: Latest News