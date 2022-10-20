WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo walks back into the tunnel upset during United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham

There may have been smiles all around the Old Trafford as Manchester United beat Tottenham 2-0. But for Cristiano Ronaldo, the emotions weren’t the same.

The Portuguese, who started on the bench for the home team, was seen walking back inside the ground tunnel, upset, during the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo went to the tunnel before the game ended against Tottenham 😬 (via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/nYwKlpKiSd — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 19, 2022

It wasn’t the first time that the Champions League record goal scorer, who netted his 700th club career goal only last week, wasn’t started by United manager this season. Under Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo hasn’t been a first choice forward for the Red Devils.

It was during the summer transfer window that the 37-year-old was also linked to moving out of Manchester, only after having returned last year. It was believed that United’s inability to stay in the Champions League was a disappointment for the forward, who wished to feature in the tournament.

However, as the deadline day approached, it became evident that as of till the next transfer window, Ronaldo would remain at his boyhood club.

The frustration for the forward has only piled up and has become evidently noticeable. During the pre-match interview ahead of United’s home match to Liverpool, Ronaldo’s interaction with former club captain Roy Keane also highlighted the same.

When Keane asked him, “Benched?”

Ronaldo would say, What do you want me to do?” Keane’s reply ‘Be in the team” and Ronaldo muttered out “I know!”