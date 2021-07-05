Watch: American footballer proposes to girlfriend on field, video goes viral

Hassani Dotson Stephenson proposing his girlfriend on the football field. (Instagram)

American football player, Hassani Dotson Stephenson’s proposal to his girlfriend on the pitch went viral on Monday.

Stephenson went down on one knee and proposed with a ring to his girlfriend Petra Vukovic, after his club Minnesota FC drew against San Jose Earthquakes (2-2) in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassani Dotson Stephenson (@hassanidotson)

For the couple, it was a moment to remember as they hugged soon after.

Vukovic also posted a picture on her Instagram profile.

“There aren’t words that express anything close to the happiness my heart feels. To be loved by you is a blessing Hassani,” she wrote.

“A HUGE thank you for all of the wishes and to everyone who was involved in helping put this beautiful everlasting memory into my life.”