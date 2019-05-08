WATCH: Alexander-Arnold’s ‘trick’ corner seals Liverpool’s stunning comeback against Barcelona

Liverpool’s 20-year-old full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold sent the football world into a frenzy after an incredible quick corner in the 79th minute against Barcelona. The Reds were trailing 3-0 down in the UEFA Champions League semifinal after the first leg. In the reverse fixture at Anfield, the Jurgen Klopp-led side covered the deficit by the 56th minute, with Dannic Origi scoring a goal in the 7th minute and Giorgio Wijnaldum scoring a brace in the 54th and 56th minute.

The aggregate score was 3-3, which meant the match would be taken into Extra Time and then into penalties if either of the two teams were unable to put one at the back of the net.

In the 79th minute, Liverpool earned a corner. The Barcelona defence was setting up themselves for the corner, while it looked Arnold was waiting for his teammate at the corner. Instead, the England footballer took a quick low corner straight into the Barcelona box, which went straight to Dannic Origi who was completely unmarked. The Belgian smashed it past Barca goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Alexander-Arnold was praised by the football fraternity, who hailed him as “genius”.

Trent Alexander Arnold Appreciation Tweet 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Nathaniel Chalobah (@chalobah) 7 May 2019

Clever Trend 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Ryan Babel (@Ryanbabel) 7 May 2019

Didn’t think I could be anymore impressed by Trent Alexander Arnold such a brilliant young intelligent footballer! — Jermaine Jenas (@jjenas8) 7 May 2019

That was actually unbelievable from Trent wow!! #LFCBarca — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) 7 May 2019

Alexander-Arnold, 20 years old. People will tell me it’s bad defending, I’m telling you it’s pure intelligence and vision. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) 7 May 2019

That is unbelievable from @trentaa98. Incredible. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) 7 May 2019

Speaking on the corner, the football, in an interview with BT Sport, said: “I think it was just instinctive. It probably came at him a bit fast but he’s a top player, scored two goals for us tonight and I think it’s one of them where everyone will remember this moment.”