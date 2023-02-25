scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Watch: Stadium erupts with siuuuu chant as Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal during hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo now has eight goals in his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining the club from Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al NassrCristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for Al Nassr. (Screengrab)
Cristiano Ronaldo blew away Damac FC with three first-half goals while playing in a Saudi Pro League match for Al Nassr on Saturday night.

The goals were enough for Al Nassr to win 3-0 and take a two-point lead on the top of the Saudi Arabian football league.

Al Ittihad, who have 41 points from 18 games, are just two points behind Ronaldo’s team.

A video posted by the club from its Twitter handle shows the entire stadium joining Ronaldo as he does his trademark siuuuu celebration.

This was Ronaldo’s second hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League in the last three games. He had scored all four goals against Al Wehda at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium in Mecca on February 10.

Ronaldo now has eight goals in his first season in Saudi Arabia after joining the club from Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup, where Portugal were eliminated in the quarter-finals by the surprise package of the tournament, Morocco.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 23:58 IST
