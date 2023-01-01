Watch: Al Nassr fans chant Ronaldo’s name, perform trademark celebration during match against Al-Khaleej

Cristiano Ronaldo recently signed a lucrative contract with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr and the club’s fans can’t wait to see the Portuguese superstar in action. On Saturday, the fans were seen chanting Ronaldo’s name and performing his trademark Siiuu celebration in the stands as Al Nassr ran way with a 1-0 victory over Al-Khaleej.

It was reported by Daily Mail that Al-Nassr fans were already queuing to get their hands on the superstar’s famous No 7 shirt and the latest chants were only a teaser of the reaction which will engulf the stadiums once Ronaldo dons the jersey and comes out to play.

Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United for free. He departed Old Trafford in November following an explosive television interview in which the 37-year-old forward said he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

look at al nassr fans cheering “ronaldo ronaldooo siuuuuu” already 😭 pic.twitter.com/f8AZpH5jUJ — aurora (@cr7stianos) December 31, 2022

Al Nassr issued a statement saying the five-time Ballon D’or winner will join on a deal until 2025 but did not disclose any financial details.

Media reports have claimed the Portugal captain could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history.

Ronaldo had said in a statement that he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the forward added.