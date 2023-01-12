scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

WATCH: After World Cup win, Messi scores on return for PSG in a 2-0 win

A tribute to the late Pele, a brilliant touch even before the game began and a classic link up play goal, Messi's first outing for PSG since the World Cup win was indeed special.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Angers on Wednesday. (PSG/Twitter)
Listen to this article
WATCH: After World Cup win, Messi scores on return for PSG in a 2-0 win
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

It was business as usual for Lionel Messi, who marked his first appearance for Paris Saint Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Angers.

The Argentine skipper would wow the home crowd at Parc des Princes even before the kickoff with one of his insane pre-match warm up touches to control the ball. Just have a look at this.

The 35-year-old alongside the rest of his Paris teammates were dripped in white tops with the photo of the late Brazilian legend Pele during the warm-up as a tribute to the three-time World Cup winner, who passed away in December.

Starting on the right side of a 4-3-2-1, transition to 4-3-3 attacking formation, Messi would exchange three delicious short passes with Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and substitute Warren Zaire-Emery before rolling the ball past Paul Bernardoni in the Angers goal. Here’s a footage of the same from the stands, and isn’t it a sight to behold.

The goal marked a sixth for Messi in his last five outings, including two in the World Cup final against France.

“Today we saw the best player in the world again. It’s clear that when he is with us on the field, things change a lot. He is happy after achieving the only title he was missing,” PSG manager Christophe Galtier said post match.

Earlier in the game, Hugo Ekitike found the target five minutes into the first half to give the hosts a one goal cushion. Messi would double it in the 72nd minute as the visitors couldn’t find a single shot on target during the course of the match.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

PSG are currently top of the French league standings with 47 points in 18 games. The star studded lineup will go up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 in February.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 08:52 IST
Next Story

Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 12: Latest News
close