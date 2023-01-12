WATCH: After World Cup win, Messi scores on return for PSG in a 2-0 win

It was business as usual for Lionel Messi, who marked his first appearance for Paris Saint Germain since winning the World Cup with Argentina in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win against Angers.

The Argentine skipper would wow the home crowd at Parc des Princes even before the kickoff with one of his insane pre-match warm up touches to control the ball. Just have a look at this.

Stop what you're doing and watch this touch from Lionel Messi

The 35-year-old alongside the rest of his Paris teammates were dripped in white tops with the photo of the late Brazilian legend Pele during the warm-up as a tribute to the three-time World Cup winner, who passed away in December.

Lionel Messi and PSG players paid tribute to the late Pele before their Ligue 1 match against Angers

Starting on the right side of a 4-3-2-1, transition to 4-3-3 attacking formation, Messi would exchange three delicious short passes with Neymar Jr, Sergio Ramos and substitute Warren Zaire-Emery before rolling the ball past Paul Bernardoni in the Angers goal. Here’s a footage of the same from the stands, and isn’t it a sight to behold.

Messi's goal from this angle is spectacular

The goal marked a sixth for Messi in his last five outings, including two in the World Cup final against France.

“Today we saw the best player in the world again. It’s clear that when he is with us on the field, things change a lot. He is happy after achieving the only title he was missing,” PSG manager Christophe Galtier said post match.

Earlier in the game, Hugo Ekitike found the target five minutes into the first half to give the hosts a one goal cushion. Messi would double it in the 72nd minute as the visitors couldn’t find a single shot on target during the course of the match.

PSG are currently top of the French league standings with 47 points in 18 games. The star studded lineup will go up against Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16 in February.