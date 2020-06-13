Watch: AC Milan’s Ante Rebic sent off for Kung Fu kick on Danilo

AC Milan’s Ante Rebic sent off for Kung Fu kick on Danilo (Source: Reuters) AC Milan’s Ante Rebic sent off for Kung Fu kick on Danilo (Source: Reuters)

The second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal was first postponed in March before it was re-scheduled due to the coronavirus. It took all of 20 minutes for things to take a wild turn on the football field as AC Milan’s joy turned into misery on Saturday after Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo missed the penalty. Moments later, Ante Rebic was sent off for a dangerous high boot on Danilo.

In a wild attempt to win the ball back, Ante Rebic launched a kung-fu-like kick on right-back Danilo and was sent off immediately, forcing the visitors to play with 10 men for more than 70 minutes. The Croatian forward was initially given a yellow card before VAR intervened.

Fans were reminded of Nigel de Jong’s flying kick on Xabi Alonso in the 2010 World Cup final:

Rebic’s red card came as a blow to Milan as the 26-year-old is currently the man leading their attack, with star Zlatan Ibrahimovic recovering from a calf injury.

The first leg was a 1-1 draw back on February 13 at the San Siro, allowing Juventus to advance on away goals in the first match in Italy in three months. Juventus advanced to the final of the Coppa Italia, which will be June 17 at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The Old Lady will face the winner of Napoli vs Inter Milan. Napoli take a 1-0 lead into their home second leg on Saturday.

