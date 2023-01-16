scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Watch: Aaron Ramsdale ‘shoved’ by Richarlison and ‘kicked’ by a Tottenham fan after Arsenal’s 2-0 win

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale appeared to be kicked in the back after the north London derby after the North London derby.

(L) Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison clashes with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale after the match; Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale clashes with a Tottenham Hotspur fan after the match. (Reuters)

The Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was shoved by Tottenham striker Richarlison and was kicked by a fan in the back after the North London derby.

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 2-0 and after the final whistle tempers boiled over after the final whistle – with Ramsdale seemingly at the centre of the mayhem.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was quick to celebrate after the final whistle and punched the air in front of Tottenham forward Richarlison. Richarlison was furious with Ramsdale elaborate celebration and stormed over to tell him. The pair were seen going head-to-head before a steward separated them.

Ramsdale – who was reluctantly ushered away from the Tottenham striker – headed towards the goal to pick up his water bottle.

Ramsdale was bending down to pick up his bottle when a Tottenham supporter climbed onto the hoarding and kicked him in the back.

Ramsdale felt the contact and instantly turned around to confront the fan. However, his team-mates dragged him away.

Speaking about the event after the game, Ramsdale said: “Spurs fans were giving me some crack second half, and I gave them some back.”

“The few people I did give it to it was probably well greeted, in a sportsmanship way. But then a fan jumped over and gave me a little punch in the back.”

“That’s what happened, and it’s a shame because it is just a game of football at the end of the day,” he added.

Tottenham release statement vowing to ban fan who kicked Aaron Ramsdale.

“We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today’s match. Violence in any form has no place in football,” a statement from the club read.

“The Club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association released a statement: “Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.”

“Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.

“As the players’ union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work.”

The FA echoed the sentiments of the PFA in their statement shortly after: “We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham and Arsenal. This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken.”

The win puts Arsenal on 47 points from 18 games, eight ahead of Manchester City.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 08:19 IST
