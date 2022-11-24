scorecardresearch
Watch: Otter predicted Japan’s shock win over four-time champion Germany

Japan to take on Costa Rica in their next world cup match on Sunday and fans hoping that he would make a prediction for the same as well.

8-year-old male at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa expressed his choice for the Samurai Blue the day before by putting a miniature soccer ball in the blue bucket with the Japanese flag.

A river otter at a Tokyo aquarium has hogged all the attention after Japan’s history and shocking 2-1 victory over four-time champions Germany on Wednedsay. The otter had predicted a shock victory by Japan ahead of the match. Now the video is widely being shared where otter can been seen putting the ball in Japan’s bucket.

Japan’s Kyodo News reported that an 8-year-old male at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa, had expressed his choice for the Samurai Blue the day before by putting a miniature soccer ball in the blue bucket with the Japanese flag, snubbing a red one with the German flag and a yellow one that was labeled “draw.”

Meanwhile, Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored eight minutes apart late in the second half to lift Japan to a victory over Germany. Doan scored in the 75th minute and Asano in the 83rd for Japan, which received eight saves from Shuichi Gonda.

German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.

The Germans nearly doubled the advantage just before halftime on an apparent goal from Kai Havertz, however the play was ruled offside. Manuel Neuer made two saves for Germany, which will look to rebound against Spain on Sunday.

