scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

WATCH: A goal from before half-way line, a bicycle kick, Atlético Tucumán score two worldlies in the same match of Argentina’s Primera Division

Playing on the 15th matchday of the season against Barracas Central, Atletico Tucuman's Cristian Menendez and Mateo Coronel gave a severe headache to the pundits picking the moment/goal of the match in a 4-0 win.

(Left to right) Cristian Menendez's bicycle kick and Mateo Coronel attempts a shot from before the half way line that ends up in the top left corner of the goal. (Screengrabs: ESPN Vivo)

Picture yourself playing football. Now, fantasize a goal you’d want to score.

A bicycle kick? Who doesn’t want to score one of those. When you defy the laws of physics and land the sweet spot of your foot onto the ball, mid-air, and it beats the goalie. Or, a shot taken from your own half? Closer to the 18-yard box than it is to the half-way line, and one that ends up being the misery of the opposition goalkeeper, who is nowhere near his box to defend it. Anyone who’s tasted the sport would have pictured themselves scoring at least one of these two worldlies. But what if a team scores both of them, inside 90 minutes? Argentina’s Primera Division side Atletico Tucuman did.

Playing on the 15th matchday of the season against Barracas Central, Atletico Tucuman’s Cristian Menendez and Mateo Coronel gave a severe headache to the pundits picking the moment/goal of the match in a 4-0 win.

It was Menendez who opened his team’s account with a stunning overhead kick deep inside the opposition box, leaving goalkeeper Maximiliano Gagliardo with little time or anticipation to stop the ball from penetrating the goal line to his right.

Leading 1-0 going into the second 45, Ramiro Ruis Rodrigues doubled his team’s advantage inside four minutes. Joaquin Pereyra tripled that, ten minutes later. Crucial goals but two that won’t have nearly have the sheen of their predecessor, and successor.

Three minutes into the stoppage time, Barracas Central earned a free kick near the Tucuman goal and thrusted forward all their eleven, including Gagliardo, who was far away from his goal. Barracas were open to taking the risk to get one back late into the game, and risk it was as the set piece opened up a counter for Tucuman. Mateo Coronel however, would decide against running and took the shot from his own half with the goal wide naked. A shot that bounced once on its way to the top left corner, killing the game off in some style and taking the 4-0 winners to top of the league table with 32 points.

Positioning (and a bit of luck) key to the execution

While it will be Menendez and Coronel’s execution of their respective goals that will be talked about all day and night and in the days and nights to follow, their positioning was key in setting them up to score.

Before receiving the final pass in the box, Menendez, standing on the edge of the box, is surrounded by a defender on either side with very little space.

Advertisement
Menendez (encircled) in the buildup to the first goal. (Screengrab: ESPN Vivo)

But with Tucuman playing two strikers in a 4-4-2 position, the number 11 has the advantage of his partner up front occupying the attention of the defender behind him. The pass he receives is a quick one, which centre back Gonzalo Paz is unable to get a hold off in his first attempt.

Screengrab: ESPN Vivo

Luck matters as much between scoring a worldly and not. Menendez is unable to judge the pace of the pass and lifts his left feet. The ball bounces off his right foot and goes straight up but is gravitating directly towards him on the fall. Both the centre backs are just gazing the Tucuman forward who takes off with his back facing the goalkeeper. And bam, 1-0!

That first touch from Menendez ensured that both Barracas centre-backs were in no position to intervene as he went for the overhead kick. (Screengrab: ESPN Vivo)

The fourth goal is another example of how being at the right place at the right time is the most rewarding cliche for a goal scorer. With seconds left on the clock and  down by three goals to nil, Barracas Central earn a free kick. They really want to score one here.

Advertisement

Standing at five feet and six inches, 23-year-old forward Mateo Coronel, who came on as a sub in the 80th minute, knows his role at this very moment. Standing in his own box, he is set to pounce onto any opportunity to work a counter attack.

Coronel (encircled) as Barracas Central attempt the free-kick in the final seconds of the second half. (Screengrab: ESPN Vivo)

As soon as the initial attempt is dealt with, Coronel makes his way to outside his box, anticipating an opening. There is another opportunity for the men in black on the rebound but the shot ricochets away and, as luck would have it, falls withing reaching distance of Coronel, who has positioned himself such that he has a couple of seconds before an opposition player can tussle with him.

As soon as the ball ricochets off the second attempt, Coronel (encircled) is set to pounce and start a counter. (Screengrab: ESPN Vivo)

A first touch to control the ball on its landing and without a single gaze at his target, Coronel delivers a shot that is the talk of the football town. A fine finish, just like Menendez’s. But it wouldn’t have been possible had it not been for the positioning that preceded the execution, just like Menendez’s.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

All goals require the makers to run the quick math of all permutations and combinations and choose the best position possible before they execute the final touch. The same was the case with the two aforementioned.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 02:41:37 pm
Next Story

How PDP founder Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Rewind & Replay | How Mufti Mohd Sayeed came to make his LS debut from UP

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

Illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles during raids in Jharkhand

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

‘Petrol, diesel alternatives needed’: Nitin Gadkari

Premium
Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

Farmer who bought flight tickets for workers during pandemic found dead

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

'Worst in 500 years': Europe's great drought, explained

Premium
Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Shaheen Bhatt on experiencing panic attack: 'It feels like you are dying'

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

Should you have iodised salt? Is having rock salt better for heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 24: Latest News