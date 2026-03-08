Branded as ‘wartime traitors’ at home, Iran women’s team salute national anthem before heartbreaking Asian Cup exit

The Iranian women’s football team was eliminated from the Women’s Asian Cup on Sunday after losing its final group match to the Philippines. What stood out during the game was that days after players of the Iran team were branded as “wartime traitors” on state television back home for staying mum during the national anthem, players not only sang, but also saluted during the national anthem on Sunday.

The 2-0 defeat at Gold Coast Stadium on Sunday sealed the Iran team’s fate because they needed to defeat Philippines to keep their hopes of making it to the Asian Cup quarterfinals afloat.

When the team had left Iran for Australia to participate in the Women’s Asian Cup, their country was not at war against the USA and Israel. The situation changed after the USA and Israel launched air strikes on ​their ​homeland on February 28, which resulted in the death of Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader ⁠Ali Khamenei.

And despite the geographical distance between Iran and Australia, the players understood the ground reality right after the first game when visuals of them not singing their anthem in the opener against South Korea was interpreted as an act of rebellion back home. A commentator on Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting had berated the Iranian players on national TV saying them not singing the national anthem “showed a lack of patriotism” and was the “pinnacle of dishonour”.

Immediately afterwards, the players not only sang the anthem but also saluted during it in their 4-0 defeat to Australia on Thursday and the 2-0 loss to Philippines as well.

In Australia, according to a report in The Associated Press, the Australian Iranian Council had urged the Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke to protect the squad members while they’re in Australia.

The AIC also started an online petition—which gained over 50,000 signatures in no time— asking the government to “ensure that no member of Iran’s women’s national football team is to depart Australia while credible fears for their safety remain”. Australian Home Affairs Minister Burke, when contacted by Reuters, declined to ‌comment on the ​petition via ​a spokesperson.

After the Iranian team faced criticism on national TV, FIFPRO, which a union for footballers, had exhorted Asian Football ‌Confederation (AFC) and ⁠FIFA to uphold their human rights obligations and undertake all necessary steps to ensure the safety of ​Iran’s squad.

(With inputs from AP and Reuters)